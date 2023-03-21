‘Tina — The Tina Turner Musical' Now Playing in Chicago; Digital Lottery For Tickets Ongoing

A new musical honoring the "Queen of Rock n' Roll" is now playing in the Chicago theater district.

"TINA -- The Tina Turner Musical" began its Chicago run March 14 at the James M. Nederlander Theater, located at 24 W. Randolph St.

The show's closing date is April 2.

"One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history," a description of the show on Broadway in Chicago reads.

"Please note that Tina Turner does not appear in this production," it goes on to caution hopeful fans.

Tickets and Digital Lottery

While tickets for the begin at $52.50, a digital lottery is held for every performance. Those who enter and are selected will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets, the lottery says.

Each digital lottery is held one day before show date. Here's how to enter.

A full schedule of show dates and times, including evening and matinee performances, can be found here.