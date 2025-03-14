Timeline: When severe storms could hit the Chicago area and where

What started as a summer-like day Friday will end with potentially severe storms as a powerful system prepares to sweep across the region, but there's a narrow window of time you'll want to make sure you're prepared for.

The fast-moving line of storms is set to make its way into the Chicago area late Friday, bringing the first severe weather threat of the year to the region, with the potential for wind gusts of up to 70 mph and possible tornadoes, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

How will the day unfold and when can you expect the worst of the storms?

Here's a timeline:

Friday afternoon

Highs will reach near 80 degrees for many with sunny and windy conditions expected for most of the day.

Wind gusts are slated to pick up starting in the afternoon hours.

Wind advisory and red flag warning

For McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, and Grundy counties, a wind advisory begins at 12 p.m. Friday and continues through 1 a.m. Saturday.

For Lake, DuPage, Kankakee, Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Newton, Jasper and Porter counties in Indiana, the advisory begins at 4 p.m. and continues through 1 a.m. Saturday.

The alerts warn of gusts of up to 50 mph during the advisory.

A red flag warning also begins in multiple counties starting at 1 p.m.

The warning is in effect from 1-9 p.m. CT Friday in the following counties:

McHenry

DeKalb

Kane

DuPage

LaSalle

Kendall

Grundy

Will

Kankakee

Friday evening

"A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move across the area late this evening and stretch into tonight. These storms will be capable of producing destructive winds with a few brief tornadoes also possible," the NWS tweeted.

10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

While the timing of the storms continues to develop as the system nears, latest projections put the system arriving on the western edge of the Chicago area by 10 p.m. Friday.

Here’s a look at individual severe weather threats and timing windows tonight as a quickly-moving line of storms sweeps through. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, including ones that will wake you up. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/k1Twh37L5q — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 14, 2025

Once arrived, storms are expected to last one-to-two hours, though the larger threat for damaging winds sits on the front edge of the system.

While the highest threat for more severe outcomes remains just outside the Chicago area, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said the developing situation could still bring increased risks to the Chicago area.

"It's just a question of how much [the storms] weaken going into the night," Jeanes said, noting that it is a "line of storms we're going to be watching very closely."

The threat for tornadoes is highest on a line southwest of Rockford to Paxton.

"If this line does hold together you have the threat of damaging wind gusts and weak tornadoes," Jeanes said.

The Chicago area sits under an "enhanced" threat for severe conditions, a level three of five.

"Severe weather is expected tonight with much of our area in a Level 3 or Level 4 threat level. Damaging winds strong enough to bring down trees are the main threat, though a tornado or two may occur as well," the NWS reported.

Overnight and into Saturday morning

Forecasters warn the storms could continue to move across the region until as late as 2 a.m. Saturday.

"Ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, including ones that will wake you up," the NWS warned.

Jeanes agreed.

"It's a good time to make sure that you're ready for severe storms," he said.

Saturday morning and afternoon

While storms will then move out of the area, a high wind watch will be in effect as thousands of people are expected to watch the Chicago River be dyed green for St. Patrick's Day.

The wind watch will be in effect Saturday morning through the afternoon. The watch warns of gusts of up to 60 mph continuing through 3 p.m. Saturday.

High temperatures near 70 degrees are expected.

Sunday

A swift and drastic cooldown is expected Sunday, with high temperatures likely to only reach the mid 40s.

There is a chance for showers Sunday, with partly cloudy skies expected.