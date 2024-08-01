Timeline: Strong-to-severe thunderstorms could bring flooding, gusty winds to Chicago area

The Chicago area could see more showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, with a chance of severe weather looming in the forecast.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the area remains at a “marginal” risk of severe storms, with a few different threats possible as the day moves along.

Here’s what we know about when those storms could arrive, and what they could bring to the region.

Thursday Afternoon

Thursday afternoon will see widely-scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area, and while no sustained severe weather is expected during that time, there is still a chance for some gusty winds and flooding in some locations, with heavy rain possible.

Thursday Evening

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the greater threat for severe storms could come in the evening hours, especially in areas north of Interstate 88, though storms could develop throughout the Chicago area.

According to the SPC’s guidance, the main threats will be gusty winds, which could exceed 60 miles per hour, and a risk of flash flooding due to anticipated heavy rain.

There is also a low risk for damaging hail of up to an inch in diameter, and a non-zero risk of tornadoes, especially in counties north of Chicago.

Those storms are expected to push out of the area by the late evening hours and into Friday morning, but more could arrive in fairly short order.

Friday

The low-pressure system that could bring showers and storms to the area Thursday will park itself over Lake Michigan for a short period of time Friday morning, and could generate more showers and storms during the morning.

That system could also generate winds off of Lake Michigan that will bring cooler temperatures to the region on Friday, with highs only in the upper-70s or low-80s to begin the weekend.

Saturday/Sunday

While areas near the lake will remain cool over the weekend, with highs in the low-80s, the rest of the region will see temperatures rise back into the mid-to-upper 80s before another chance of a cool down arrives next week.

More importantly, dry conditions are expected for the weekend, a welcome sight for those going to Lollapalooza and other significant events.