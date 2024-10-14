Timeline of frigid temps, where freeze could impact Chicago area this week

A freeze watch has been issued for parts of the Chicago area, as the coldest air of the season drops temperatures to levels not seen in nearly six months.

According to the National Weather Service, the lowest temperatures are expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with the cold conditions potentially impacting plants and outdoor pipes in numerous areas of the suburbs.

Here’s how things are expected to unfold, and the areas that will be most impacted by the weather.

Overnight Monday Into Tuesday

Lake-effect showers and thunderstorms, caused by cold air aloft and the warm waters of Lake Michigan, are expected to continue Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

There have been reports of at least one waterspout on Lake Michigan linked to the weather, which is expected to continue well into Tuesday.

Lows are expected to drop considerably overnight, ranging from around 40 degrees near the lakeshore to the upper-30s in Chicago itself and in the low-to-mid 30s away from the city.

Frost is possible overnight, though there is no active freeze watch or warning.

Tuesday Morning

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Residents can expect a blustery and chilly day on Tuesday, with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees and winds blowing out of the north at 20-to-25 miles per hour.

Showers and embedded thunderstorms are once again expected to impact the area, especially in parts of the region closer to Lake Michigan.

The system is expected to start drifting away from the area, but rain is still possible for much of the day.

Tuesday Evening

Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset, falling into the low-40s in the evening hours. Rain will still be possible, but will be more concentrated in Chicago itself and in parts of northwest Indiana as the storm system slowly drifts away to the east.

Overnight Tuesday/Wednesday Morning

The main event for cold temperatures will occur late Tuesday and into early Wednesday, with a freeze watch in effect for McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties in Illinois.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the city, but lows are expected to plummet to right around the freezing mark across most of the area, with some spots in the far-western suburbs seeing lows dip below 30 degrees.

In the impacted areas, residents are being urged to either cover sensitive plants or to bring them inside, and to clear water out of hoses and outdoor pipes, as damage could result in the chilly conditions.

Rest of the Week

Highs will only be in the 50s again on Wednesday, but a warming trend will emerge in the days that follow, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Highs will once again be back in the 60s by Thursday, and heading into Saturday readings will likely be back into the low-70s during the daylight hours, with lows in the low-to-mid 50s at night.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.