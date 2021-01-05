Timeline: How the Jacob Blake Shooting Unfolded

On Aug. 23, 2020, Kenosha police officers were called to a scene that would ultimately end with officers shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, at least seven times, paralyzing him from the waist down.

In a matter of minutes, a scene unfolded that would spark nationwide calls for justice and days of protests, demonstrations, looting and vandalism.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. PLEASE NOTE: NBC 5 is not showing the moment Jacob Blake is shot. The audio of the scene will continue to play as the video pauses. Video posted on social media appears to show police officers in Kenosha shoot at a Black man’s back seven times...

Months later, Kenosha County officials announced no charges would be filed against any police officers, or Blake himself, in connection with the incident.

Here's a look at how the shooting unfolded, according to video and officials:

At 5:11 p.m. Kenosha police said officers responded to a call of a "domestic incident" in the 2800 block of 40th Street. In a 911 call, Laquisha Booker told police that Blake had the keys to her rental car and was refusing to give them back. "And on top of that he's not supposed to be here," she is heard saying.

As officers responded to the scene, dispatch told them Blake has a felony arrest warrant for domestic abuse charges and sexual assault, according to Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.

According to an investigation by the district attorney's office, Officer Rusten Sheskey arrived at the scene and saw Blake putting a child into the vehicle mentioned on the 911 call. At that time, he heard Laquisha Booker yell "It's him! It's him!" Sheskey said Blake then said he's "taking the kid, and I'm taking the car."

Officers attempt to arrest Blake, but video shows him on the ground struggling. According to authorities, Blake was Tased twice by distanced Tasers and once with a direct contact Taser.

Video from a bystander then shows Blake, who police say was armed with a knife, standing up from the ground and walking around his vehicle. As he walks, officers at the scene can be seen holding up guns while shouting "drop the knife."

Blake is seen opening the door to the vehicle and leaning in as Sheskey pulls on his shirt, then fires seven shots.

Sheskey said Blake repeatedly said “I’m going to die,” and Sheskey told him “You’re going to be okay” as they waited for the ambulance, Graveley said.

Blake's family has argued that he should not have been shot, especially with his children in the vehicle.

"There’s no justification for what was done to my son," his father, Jacob Blake Sr., said. "Because your story was that you were afraid that my son was going to kidnap his children. If he was fearful of that, why did he fire into the car with the children in the car? This is not hopscotch. This is not ping pong. This is my son. My son cannot walk right now."

B’Ivory Lamarr, the attorney for Jacob Blake’s family, told reporters that they would be pursuing “every remedy that is available” after the Kenosha District Attorney announced that he would not be pursuing criminal charges against the police officers who shot and paralyzed Blake in August.