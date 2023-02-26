Timeline: Heavy Rain, Potential Thunderstorms and Strong Winds to Begin Work Week

After a pleasant weekend and mild temperatures, the region will likely see a marked change in conditions.

A "robust storm system" will move into the Chicago area early Monday, ushering in heavy rain, gusty winds and potential thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. A brief tornado or two are even possible in some communities.

What exactly you'll see will vary greatly, as the threats of heavy rain and strong storms are greater in some areas than others.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect and when:

Sunday Night into the Overnight Hours

Showers won't be a concern Sunday night - as the region won't experience any precipitation until around midnight.

Widespread rain will likely arrive around then, bringing showers to the entirety of the region. The NWS warns of "widespread, soaking rainfall," which may be heavy at times and lead to localized flooding on roads.

Monday Morning

Showers are poised to continue, with some areas seeing thunderstorms, possibly around 4 a.m., according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack.

The strong storm threat will arrive around 6 a.m. or so, impacting communities south of Joliet and Valparaiso, Indiana. Across the region, the widespread showers and soaking downpours could make for an especially challenging commute, so you'll want to leave some extra time.

The chance for severe weather will be the highest south of the Kankakee River, with damaging wind gusts likely and the possibility of a brief tornado or two. The NWS tweeted that areas along and south of Interstate 80 will have a threat for severe storms between 7 a.m. 11 a.m., reminding residents that clear skies can turn dark quickly due to pop-up thunderstorms or squall lines.

Areas along and south of I-80 will have a threat for severe thunderstorms (including a tornado or two) tomorrow between 7 and 11 AM. Yes, you read that right! Have multiple ways to get warnings and have a safety plan ready to go! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/iPo2r3fDZa — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 26, 2023

While it's uncertain strong storms will develop, if they do, the primary concern will be wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, according to forecasters. If you happen to find yourself outside during heavy wind gusts, get inside a building immediately or enter a vehicle if a building isn't nearby.

Both the severe threat and heavy rain will likely move out by noon Monday, according to the NWS.

Monday Afternoon and Evening

Widespread showers may stop Monday morning, but some isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. The rain will subside in the evening - when the focus will shift to the wind. Strong gusts expected across most of the region, according to meteorologists.

Tuesday

Tuesday will shape up to be much more comfortable and peaceful, with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 50s.