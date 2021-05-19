Time Out Market to Reopen ‘Soon' in West Town

Time Out Market will reopen "soon" in Fulton Market in Chicago's West Town neighborhood after more than a year of closure, organizers announced Wednesday.

Time Out did not release an official reopening date, but said the market would be "reopening soon" to the public.

"We're excited to welcome you back after more than a year in lockdown spent perfecting sourdough baking and TikTok recipes. And yes, we'll make sure the bar is fully stocked to celebrate the occasion," Time Out said in a release.

Although more details are expected to be revealed in upcoming weeks, Time Out said the market will have several new changes following the COVID-19 closure, including three floors of a culinary experience and additional outdoor seating.

Time Out Market Chicago will release more information, such as the reopening date and the vendor lineup, on their Instagram page, according to a release.