Time Out Market Opens Mid-June in West Town With Chicago Culinary Favorites

Time Out Market will reopen mid-June in Fulton Market in Chicago's West Town neighborhood after more than a year of closure, bringing new and classic culinary favorites, organizers announced Wednesday.

Time Out said the world famous market would open June 17 complete with a new three-floor experience, rooftop bar and additional outdoor patio seating.

The opening weekend will include special events and performances, according to the market's social media, showcasing the latest tastings.

Here are some notable Chicago restaurants on the roster this summer:

  • Arami
  • Bill Kim Ramen Shop
  • Brian Fisher
  • Candlelite
  • Cleo's Southern Cuisine
  • Dos Urban Cantina
  • Mini Mott
  • Pisolino
  • Shawn Michelle's
  • Soul & Smoke
  • Urban Belly
  • Tony's Rooftop Bar, named after Time Out's founder Tony Elliot

"We're excited to welcome you back after more than a year in lockdown spent perfecting sourdough baking and TikTok recipes. And yes, we'll make sure the bar is fully stocked to celebrate the occasion," Time Out said in a release.

The market will have new hours of operation, as follows:
Monday and Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday through Friday: 8 a.m. (some vendors), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; bars close at 11 p.m. and midnight on Friday
Saturday: 9 a.m. (some vendors), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; bars close at midnight
Sunday: 9 a.m. (some vendors), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; bars close at 10 p.m.

