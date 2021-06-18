Time Out Market Chicago Welcomes Back Guests With New Vendors

Time Out Market Chicago greets back guests with opening events and a grand lineup of favorite vendors this weekend, with new names joining the list.

Along with their reopening, Time Out Market Chicago announced three additional vendors to join the lineup of local chefs and restaurants.

On June 24, the Polish-Colombian fusion fare served by Polombia will have its grand opening. On July 1, Bill Kim Ramen Bar will open its doors to customers looking for a steaming bowl of noodles. The following week, on July 7, Bad Bach Chocolate will open, offering its guests colorful chocolates, the market said.

Returning chefs and restaurants include Arami, Bittersweet, Candlelite, Cleo’s Southern Cuisine and more.

Throughout the weekend, Chicagoans and guests can enjoy live music, check out work from local artists, snap photos at the photo booth flower wall, watch tumbling performances and enjoy some beer from the brewery on the market’s rooftop.

The market is located at 916 W. Fulton Market.

For the full lineup of vendors and the scheduled events for opening weekend, visit https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/.