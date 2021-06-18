time out market

Time Out Market Chicago Welcomes Back Guests With New Vendors

Opening weekend celebrations kick off this weekend

Time Out Market Chicago greets back guests with opening events and a grand lineup of favorite vendors this weekend, with new names joining the list. 

Along with their reopening, Time Out Market Chicago announced three additional vendors to join the lineup of local chefs and restaurants.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

On June 24, the Polish-Colombian fusion fare served by Polombia will have its grand opening. On July 1, Bill Kim Ramen Bar will open its doors to customers looking for a steaming bowl of noodles. The following week, on July 7, Bad Bach Chocolate will open, offering its guests colorful chocolates, the market said. 

Local

O'Hare Airport 18 mins ago

American Airlines Plane Strikes Service Vehicle at O'Hare Airport, No One Injured

chicago crime 31 mins ago

‘Simply Dangerous:' Chicagoans Question Safety as Shootings, Carjackings Climb

Returning chefs and restaurants include Arami, Bittersweet, Candlelite, Cleo’s Southern Cuisine and more.

Throughout the weekend, Chicagoans and guests can enjoy live music, check out work from local artists, snap photos at the photo booth flower wall, watch tumbling performances and enjoy some beer from the brewery on the market’s rooftop.  

The market is located at 916 W. Fulton Market.

For the full lineup of vendors and the scheduled events for opening weekend, visit https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/

This article tagged under:

time out marketreopening chicagochicago weekendtime out market chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us