Comedian Tim Robinson is bringing his Emmy-winning show “I Think You Should Leave” to Chicago later this spring as part of a wide-ranging tour.

Robinson, who honed his comedic chops at Chicago’s Second City, will bring the tour to Chicago on Thursday, April 4, according to the show’s website.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with the show taking place at the Chicago Theatre, according to organizers.

Robinson started his comedy career with Second City’s Detroit touring company, but eventually joined the cast at their flagship Chicago location.

Later, Robinson joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” before taking a role as a writer.

In later years, he co-created and starred in the show “Detroiters,” but he hit the big-time with “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson,” a sketch comedy show that became a huge smash for Netflix.

The show earned a Primetime Emmy Award in 2022.