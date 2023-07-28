Country music star Tim McGraw announces ‘Standing Room Only' tour with Chicago date

Chicago country music fans, this one's for you.
Three-time Grammy Award winning Country music star Tim McGraw on Friday announced he will soon embark on a 34-city tour touting his soon-to-come album "Standing Room Only, a press release from Live Nation said.
According to the release, the arena tour will feature special guest Carly Pearce, and will stop at the United Center in Chicago on May 31, 2024.
“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in the release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Tickets for all shows are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. August 4. Later that month, McGraw will release his 17th studio album, "Standing Room Only."
Here's the full list of tour dates and cities:
March 14 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Local
March 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
March 16 Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 21 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 27 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
March 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
March 30 Eugene, OR University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
April 4 Denver, CO Ball Arena
April 5 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
April 6 Boise, ID Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena
April 13 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
April 18 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 19 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
April 20 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
April 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
April 26 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
May 3 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
May 9 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
May 11 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena
May 16 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 17 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
May 18 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
May 30 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
May 31 Chicago, IL United Center
June 1 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
June 6 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 7 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
June 8 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
June 13 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 15 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
June 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
June 21 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
June 22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
June 27 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center