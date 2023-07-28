chicago concerts

Country music star Tim McGraw announces ‘Standing Room Only' tour with Chicago date

The "Standing Room Only Tour" is set to begin in 2024

Chicago country music fans, this one's for you.

Three-time Grammy Award winning Country music star Tim McGraw on Friday announced he will soon embark on a 34-city tour touting his soon-to-come album "Standing Room Only, a press release from Live Nation said.

According to the release, the arena tour will feature special guest Carly Pearce, and will stop at the United Center in Chicago on May 31, 2024.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in the release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Tickets for all shows are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. August 4. Later that month, McGraw will release his 17th studio album, "Standing Room Only."

Here's the full list of tour dates and cities:

March 14        Jacksonville, FL        VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15        Tampa, FL                 Amalie Arena

March 16        Orlando, FL               Amway Center

March 21        Des Moines, IA          Wells Fargo Arena

March 27        Vancouver, BC          Rogers Arena

March 29        Seattle, WA                Climate Pledge Arena

March 30        Eugene, OR              University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

April 4             Denver, CO               Ball Arena

April 5             Salt Lake City, UT     Delta Center

April 6             Boise, ID                    Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena

April 13           Tulsa, OK                   BOK Center

April 18           Indianapolis, IN         Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 19           Milwaukee, WI           Fiserv Forum

April 20           St. Paul, MN          Xcel Energy Center

April 25           Nashville, TN             Bridgestone Arena

April 26           Knoxville, TN             Thompson-Boling Arena

May 3             Ottawa, ON                Canadian Tire Centre

May 9             Belmont Park, NY     UBS Arena

May 11           Wilkes-Barre, PA      Mohegan Sun Arena

May 16           Greenville, SC           Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 17           Charlotte, NC            Spectrum Center

May 18           Charleston, WV         Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

May 30           Toledo, OH                Huntington Center

May 31           Chicago, IL                United Center

June 1            Grand Rapids, MI      Van Andel Arena

June 6            Sioux Falls, SD         Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 7            Omaha, NE                CHI Health Center

June 8            Kansas City, MO       T-Mobile Center

June 13          Biloxi, MS                   Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 15          Lexington, KY            Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

June 20          Philadelphia, PA       Wells Fargo Center

June 21          Baltimore, MD           CFG Bank Arena

June 22          Raleigh, NC               PNC Arena

June 27          Phoenix, AZ               Footprint Center

