Tim Anderson, White Sox Ready to Move Past Josh Donaldson Incident

Anderson, Sox ready to move past Donaldson incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are ready to move on from the Josh Donaldson incident.

That doesn't mean all is forgiven. It doesn't mean there are no hard feelings.

But in the wake of MLB dolling out a one-game suspension to the Yankees third baseman for referring to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson as "Jackie" (Robinson) during a game — a remark Anderson and manager Tony La Russa alleged as racist — the team's focus is on what's ahead.

"No reaction," Anderson said when asked pregame on Tuesday his thoughts regarding the suspension. "It's out of my control, so I guess I'm cool with whatever."

Added La Russa: "I’m confident that Major League Baseball looks at everything. They put it all together and their decision is always well-reasoned."

And general manager Rick Hahn: "My thoughts and opinions have been shared both inside the clubhouse and with those at the commissioner's office. All those are private conversations and I'm going to keep them as such... At this point we're looking forward."

Looking forward, though, doesn't equate to reconciliation with the offending party. Anderson said neither Donaldson nor the Yankees have reached out to him in the wake of the incident. Save for Aaron Judge personally decrying Donaldson's actions, there's been nothing from the organizational level either.

"I can definitely move on. But I'm not looking for no friendship, no relationship from that behalf," Anderson said. "I'm gonna continue to keep playing hard and keep being a great teammate and keep being the best version of myself I can be."

La Russa added he was initially "curious" to see what the Yankees' response would be. But that itch has dissipated with a series against the red-hot Boston Red Sox looming.

"Here’s what I think. Whatever it (the Yankees' response) is, it is," La Russa said. "We have enough trying to figure out how we’re going to slow Boston down. I know our players, coaches and myself have already stated our support for Tim in that situation. What else can I add to it? There is nothing to add."

As for the incident serving as a potential rallying cry? A spark for a team that crested the .500 mark by taking two of three from the Bronx Bombers, but is still striving to achieve its full potential?

Anderson was hopeful that could be the case. Hahn said that will be determined by how they handle the series — and season — ahead.

And La Russa? Well, La Russa was ready to move on.

"If you need bulletin board material, then you have issues," he said. "And if that’s what gets you there, it’s short-lived. You should question your club’s commitment."

