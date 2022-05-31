Tim Anderson Update: White Sox SS Injury Avoided Worst Case Scenario

La Russa shares good news on Anderson injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tony La Russa shared some more details on Tim Anderson’s groin injury ahead of the White Sox series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"The good news is it could be worse,” La Russa said. “Which means that whatever the minimum was, three weeks, and not six weeks, is realistic, maybe. It's still three long weeks for us, but it could've been damaged more."

Anderson hurt himself while fielding a ground ball in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Cubs. He went down after the play and needed to be helped off the field by two trainers. On Tuesday, the team placed him on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to May 30th.

Regardless of the presumed shorter stay on the IL for Anderson, the team will miss him in the meantime.

"It's devastating,” Jake Burger said after Sunday’s game, when Anderson was hurt. “We were all around him [when he went down]. You saw all nine guys out there around him.

“It's tough. He's such a leader and such an impactful person in this clubhouse that it will be tough. But he'll always be with us no matter what it is."

The White Sox offense has struggled to meet lofty expectations this season, but Anderson has acted as a spark plug, nearly single-handedly. His .356 average is third-best in the game. Anderson is also the only player hitting over .300 on the team. He also leads the team with eight stolen bases, tied for second with five home runs, and is third with 19 RBI despite hitting at the top of the lineup.

The team will likely turn to several players to fill the void left by Anderson, both in the lineup and in the field. Danny Mendick came in to replace Anderson on Sunday, and is the starting shortstop in Tuesday’s lineup. Leury García has experience playing shortstop as well.

