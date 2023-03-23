Tim Anderson Talks Facing White Sox Teammate Jose Ruiz in WBC

Tim Anderson talks facing teammate Jose Ruiz in WBC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The marquee moment of the 2023 World Baseball Classic was the final at-bat of the tournament. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, teammates on the Los Angeles Angels, faced off pitcher vs. batter on opposite sides for their respective countries.

Similarly, White Sox teammates Tim Anderson and Jose Ruiz faced off when USA played against Venezuela. And similar to the outcome of Trout vs. Ohtani, Ruiz struck out Anderson.

"He got me, he got me. But we sent him home, so that's all that matters. So he got back early," Anderson said with a laugh.

Indeed, Team USA defeated Venezuela in the quarterfinal, 9-7. But not before the White Sox made their mark on the game.

Ruiz played reliever for two innings, striking out the aforementioned Anderson and forcing Kyle Schwarber into a flyout to end the first inning he played. Venezuela sent him back out for a second inning, where he would face Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt and Mike Trout.

He got Betts to hit into a double play and struck out Trout with some nasty curveballs.

Lynn, in the same game, led Team USA on the mound with four innings. He allowed two earned runs off four hits to allow USA to take the lead early. Anderson recorded one hit and one run himself in the contest.

It's strange to watch teammates battle each other in baseball's most coveted, worldwide arena. But it's also wildly entertaining.

"Definitely different," Anderson said of playing against his White Sox teammates. "Even playing against Yo-Yo [Yoán Moncada] and [Luis] Robert. Definitely cool experience overall to get a chance to compete against my brothers."

Now, they'll rejoice on the same page with the same goal in mind as White Sox.

