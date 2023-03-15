Tim Anderson Speaks on Adjusting to Second Base for Team USA in WBC

Tim Anderson speaks on adjusting to second base in WBC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Going into Team USA's game against Canada in the World Baseball Classic, manager Mark DeRosa placed Tim Anderson at second base.

"It's alright, not too bad. I got comfortable as the game went on and I was able to make some plays," Anderson said to MLB Network.

DeRosa found a way to squeeze the recent All-Star Anderson into the USA's crowded lineup. And he didn't disappoint on both sides.

Playing at second base with Trea Turner at shortstop, Anderson recorded two hits on three at-bats against Canada. He hit a triple, scored two runs and knocked in one RBI in USA's rout against Canada, 12-1.

Anderson's impressed the likes of Team USA in the clubhouse and on the field. DeRosa indicated his respect and admiration for Anderson in a report generated by The Athletic.

They appreciate Anderson's fire and competitive will.

"He kind of wanted to let some people know how good he was in that dugout, in that clubhouse, the coaching staff, down the line. He has really caught the eyes of a lot of people on this team," DeRosa said.

Much like the upcoming White Sox season, Anderson is playing with a chip on his shoulder in the WBC.

And similar to the physical preparation he's enduring this offseason while playing in the international tournament, he's gearing up mentally for an imperative season focused on reverting to the White Sox' successful ways on the field.

Last season, the White Sox recorded an 81-81 record during the regular season, missing out on the playoffs. Their underwhelming season came during expectations of a deep playoff run.

Anderson missed the majority of the season with an injury to his middle finger that he underwent surgery for in August and never returned from.

This year, hopefully, things will be different for the White Sox and their star shortstop.

“I’m always out to prove something,” Anderson said to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “Just to be among some of the greats, I just get a chance for the world to see what kind of athlete I am. And also the guys get to know what kind of person I am, the human being.”

