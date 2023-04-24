Tim Anderson Nearing Rehab Stint for White Sox, Grifol Says

Grifol provides Tim Anderson injury update originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, sidelined since April 11 with a left knee sprain, is taking groundballs with the team and could be going on a rehab assignment soon, manager Pedro Grifol says.

Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 11, but has been taking ground balls and was doing fielding drills without a knee brace prior to the Sox’ opener vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Grifol says that Anderson is close to going out on a rehab assignment for the White Sox, but did not have an exact timetable for his return to Chicago’s lineup.

Anderson has appeared in 11 games for the White Sox this season, with four RBI’s and five stolen bases for the South Siders.

His absence from the lineup has further hurt a team that’s dealing with plenty of injuries, with Yoan Moncada also absent. Overall, the team is 2-9 without Anderson in the lineup, continuing a recent trend of struggling without their shortstop in the mix.

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s Ryan McGuffey, the White Sox are now 66-78 without Anderson in the lineup dating back to the 2020 season.

The White Sox are starting a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Monday, then will return home for a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, who just swept the White Sox over the weekend, beginning Thursday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.