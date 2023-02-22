Tim Anderson Doesn't Want to Dwell on the Loss of Jose Abreu

Anderson doesn't want to dwell on the loss of Abreu originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are going to miss Jose Abreu. Make no mistake about it.

The nine-year veteran brought his patented leadership and power-hitting abilities to the South Side for a long time.

But now, his time in Chicago has come to an end. And the White Sox would like to move on.

"He just one of nine. He just one of nine. Going to be the same," Tim Anderson said of playing against Abreu on Opening Day. "You know, we definitely going to miss him. But, I'm not trying to spend all spring talking about Jose Abreu."

Anderson has had Abreu as his first baseman for the entirety of his career with the White Sox. Since 2014, Abreu has held his post at first base and helped lead the clubhouse as one of the most energetic and fun teams in MLB.

This offseason, however, he turned a page on his career and signed a three-year $50 million deal with the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros. He will replace the likes of Yuli Gurriel at first base.

And while the White Sox will miss his services, their focus is shifted to the upcoming season.

"We love him. We're going to miss him. But, it's business," Anderson said on the White Sox Talk podcast. "And he went in fulfilled what he needed and excited for him, happy for him, text him. Still love him. But yeah, we're not going to stay here and just continue to talk about Abreu all spring."

Let it be known, Anderson's reaction towards Abreu in this conversation is not meant to be brash. Abreu's legacy with the White Sox will forever be remembered and cherished.

Because of his tenure with the South Side, Abreu turned his performance into a lucrative contract with the Astros. And while he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, he is 36 years old and could see a dropoff earlier than the White Sox would've liked to re-sign him.

Abreu is in Houston and no longer in Chicago. If you were to ask Abreu about his time with the White Sox, he would likely react similarly to Anderson and want to shift the focus to the Astros.

