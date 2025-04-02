A comedian and popular TikTok sensation will perform live in Chicago this summer, according to a new announcement.

Comedian Caleb Hearon will perform at the Hideout for three nights in June, the venue announced Wednesday.

Hearon will perform at 8:30 p.m. on June 5, June 7 and June 9.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and The Hideout expects they will go fast.

Hearon is originally from Missouri but lived and performed in Chicago for several years after graduating college, according to IMDb.

Hearon boasts over 850,000 followers on TikTok and joined the ranks of both Variety’s “Top Comics to Watch” and Vulture’s “Comedians You Should and Will Know” in 2020.

Hearon made appearances in the TV series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and the 2023 film “I Used to Be Funny.” He is also a writer for the upcoming Hulu series “Standing By” and previously wrote for the “Big Mouth” spinoff called “Human Resources,” according to IMDb.

Tickets are listed for $25 each before fees and can be purchased here.