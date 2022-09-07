Tight End George Kittle Might Miss Sunday's Bears Game With a Groin Injury

George Kittle might miss Bears game with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

George Kittle missed Wednesday's practice with the 49ers with a groin injury he suffered on Monday. It's possible he misses Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

#49ers TE George Kittle has a groin injury, suffered in Monday’s practice, per Kyle Shanahan. Kittle is not practicing today. Unclear right now if it will keep him out this week. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 7, 2022

This could be a break for the Bears, considering Kittle is one of the 49ers best offensive weapons. He was named to his third career Pro-Bowl last season after he recorded 910 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how Eberflus and his "Tampa 2," 4-3 defense covers Kittle. He is a wild card when it comes to route running and the Bears have struggled to cover tight ends in the past.

On the flip side, Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) and Dominique Robinson (knee) both landed on the Bears' injured list. Jones did not practice Wednesday and Robinson remained limited.

The Bears will have a true test to their season Sunday when they square off against the 49ers -- with or without Kittle.

