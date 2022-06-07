Tiger Woods reveals why he won't compete at 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tiger Woods will not be competing at the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., next week.

The 15-time major champion announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter, citing that his body needs more time to get stronger. He still plans to play in the British Open at St. Andrews.

I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 7, 2022

Woods has been working his way back to full health after missing most of 2021 due to injuries suffered in a car crash in February of that year.

He did play at the Masters in April and made the cut, but he finished 47th. He played in the PGA Championship last month and again made the cut, but he was forced to withdraw with apparent leg issues. It's been obvious throughout 2022 that Woods is not close to 100 percent health, so it makes sense that he wants to take some time and improve his physical shape.

Next week's tournament will be the first U.S. Open at The Country Club since 1988. The Brookline course also was the site of the famous 1999 Ryder Cup.