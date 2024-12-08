Tiffany Henyard vows to fight on after Thornton Township caucus vote

The suburban politician who calls herself "Super Mayor" is not giving up in her battle to be on the ballot for next year’s election for Thornton Township supervisor.

On Saturday, Supervisor Tiffany Henyard and her supporters held a fiery call to action meeting after State Sen. Napoleon Harris was named the Democratic party's nominee for next spring's election.

“I keep telling them to put some respect on my name,” Henyard, who is also mayor of suburban Dolton and is planning to run for reelection to that position, said.

Henyard was denied a place on the township ballot for reelection at a Democratic caucus for Thornton Township supervisor because she did not have a certified assessor on her ticket, an attorney told NBC Chicago.

The results of the caucus have caused heated reaction on both sides, with Henyard supporters speaking out on Saturday.

“This young lady deserves that seat..she has done a helluva job,” said the mayor of Dixmoor.

“On Dec. 3, your right to vote was hijacked by your committeeman – Dolton trustees and attorneys that allowed this illegal act to take place,” Henyard said.

Henyard blasted what she called unfair caucus rules and alleged voter suppression, venue manipulation and election rigging in the caucus, which took place in Homewood.

“We have video and proof of everything we are saying,” she said. “I refuse to sit back and be silent against the injustice.”

Henyard also claims hundreds of her supporters were left out in the cold, unable to get into the building where the caucus was held.

“Had us in the cold, having two people come in at a time, we had a long line around the block and they never let us in,” she said.

Henyard’s boyfriend, Kamal Woods, also attacked the media and reporting by NBC Chicago reporter Regina Waldroup.

“You want the tea? Come to me, just like she says,” he said. “You from Harvey right? Your vote got stolen that day too. You are part of the problem…I am talking to you. Don’t try to hide. You are the problem. You know what happened that day. Tell the truth.”

A spokesperson for Harris told NBC Chicago in a statement:

"Senator Harris refuses to engage in petty political banter. It is unfortunate that the appointed supervisor’s team has chosen to spread false narratives. This type of behavior speaks volumes about their priorities and serves as a glaring attempt at deflection.....The focus should remain on addressing the critical issues that truly matter to the community."

Henyard says her lawyer will be filing a lawsuit Monday.