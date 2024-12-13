Tiffany Henyard files lawsuit against Thornton Township Democratic Caucus

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard filed a lawsuit against the Thornton Township Democratic Caucus, which booted Henyard from the party's slot for supervisor for the 2025 ballot.

The lawsuit names State Senator Napolean Harris, who was placed on the ballot instead of Henyard, and Democrats of Thornton Township as defendants.

“So today, I am asking everyone to band together with their super-mayor, and let's stand for what is right,” Henyard said.

“I do not like a hostile takeover and that is what happened that evening. The committeeman did so many illegal things that evening and it is in our lawsuit," Henyard said.

Henyard's attorney, Max Solomon, said the lawsuit aims to deem the caucus that determined Harris' placement on the ballot invalid.

The lawsuit claims unfair caucus rules, voter suppression and venue manipulation led to Henyard being left off the Democratic ballot, while also claiming hundreds of her supporters were left out in cold weather, unable to access the building where the caucus was held.

“What we were denied is the process to be heard,” Henyard said.

Attorney Burt Odelson, who represents Harris and the Thornton Township Democratic Party, said state statutes and Democratic Party rules were adhered to that day.

“It is an internal Democratic party event – and people at caucus can make their own rules – which they did,” Odelson said.

In wake of the lawsuit, Henyard has asked other nearby mayors to join her in calling for another caucus.