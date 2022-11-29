Tickets to Ice Castles in Lake Geneva Now on Sale

Winter may not be here quite yet, but tickets for a beloved icy attraction in the Chicago area are officially up for grabs.

Dubbed by organizers as "Winter's most magical attraction," tickets for to 'Ice Castles' at Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva are now on sale. The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.

According to a press release, the construction process for the experience began in early November, with ice artists building the entire attraction using icicles they grow, harvest and hand-place one-by-one, according to a news release.

This year, the attraction also includes a reimagined horse-drawn sleigh ride trail with new lighting features, and a host of whimsical winter characters who guests will be able to meet.

An opening date hasn't been set, but Ice Castles typically opens for the season in mid-to-late January, depending on the weather. Tickets range from $25-$29 for adults, and $17-$22 for children 17 and under. According to organizers, advance purchase is recommended.

"Tickets MAY be available on-site if Ice Castles is not sold out," event officials say. "On-site prices are subject to higher rates."

The experience typically remains open for only four weeks. Hours and dates vary by location. More information can be found here.