Tickets to Go on Sale Next Week for White Sox New Opening Day

Tickets for the Chicago White Sox new Opening Day will go on sale next week, the team announced Friday.

Single-game tickets for the home opener, which was delayed by Major League Baseball until April 14 due to extensive negotiations over a new labor deal, will go on sale March 15 at 3 p.m.

The White Sox are slated to take on the Seattle Mariners Opening Day at 3:10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Single-game tickets for all other home games are already available online, the White Sox noted.

White Sox fans who purchased tickets for the originally scheduled home opener, including season ticket holders, will receive information about exclusive pre-sale opportunities for the new Opening Day, officials said.

The first 20,000 fans to enter Guaranteed Rate Field on Opening Day will be given the 2021 American League Central Champs Pennant, according to the team.

The White Sox will face their cross-town rivals, the Chicago Cubs, on May 28 at 6:15 p.m. and May 29 at 1:10 p.m. Tickets are on sale here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On Thursday, MLB owners and the players’ association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, bringing an end to a 99-day lockout that began on Dec. 2.

It was the second-longest work stoppage in MLB history.

Despite MLB-imposed deadlines on Feb. 28 and March 9 to salvage a full season, no games will be missed in 2022. Each team will play their usual 162-game slate, with Opening Day set for April 7 – exactly one week after its originally scheduled date of March 31.

The end of the season will be extended three extra days, and nine-inning doubleheaders will be played to make up for lost time. Players will also receive their full salaries in 2022.