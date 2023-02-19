Tickets to Bruce Springsteen's 2nd Chicago Wrigley Field Show on Sale This Week

Fans who weren't able to purchase Bruce Springsteen tickets when they went on sale Friday for his Aug. 9 show at Wrigley Field in Chicago are in luck, as seats for a second show will soon be on sale.

Tickets to the first show sold out rapidly, and just before that on-sale time the Cubs announced that a second show had been added, this time on Aug. 11 at the Friendly Confines.

According to the team, tickets for the Aug. 11 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and instead of being sold through Ticketmaster, tickets to the Chicago shows will be sold directly through the Cubs' website, organizers say.

For some, that's a welcome change.

"For many cities, the tour will be using Verified Fan via Ticketmaster," an announcement from tour organizer says, which requires preregistration, deadlines, codes and more. For Beyoncé's upcoming tour stop in Chicago, it led to long queues and demand quickly exceeding supply after various presales went into effect.

For Taylor Swift's upcoming tour, it led to Ticketmaster canceling ticket sales to the general public all together.

And though nearly all cities on The Boss' latest tour will utilize Ticketmaster's "Verified Fan" ticketing system, two stops on the tour will not, officials say: Springsteen's Wrigley Field shows in Chicago, and the Aug. 16 show at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The last time Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band toured in United States was in Sept. of 2016, as part of The River tour. At that time, Chicago's United Center was the second stop on his list.

Here's the full list of shows on Springsteen's 2023 tour.