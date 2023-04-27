highland park

Tickets For Concerts at Ravinia Festival to go on Sale Monday

By NBC 5 Staff

Ravinia Festival
Ravinia Festival

With summer quickly approaching, the time to secure your tickets for upcoming concerts at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park is coming up soon.

Tickets for this summer's concerts go on sale exclusively on Ravinia's website starting Monday, May 1 at 8 a.m., with several shows expected to sell out.

Some of the summer highlights include Lauryn Hill, who will perform on June 17. Santana will bring his smooth guitar style to Ravinia June 30 and July 1, while R&B star John Legend will perform on Aug. 13 and 14.

Kenny Loggins’ final tour will make a stop at Ravinia on Aug. 19, while country star Carrie Underwood will showcase her dazzling vocals on Sept. 1 and 2.

There are a variety of areas that music fans can sit, including the Music Box and the iconic Pavilion, where the biggest events take place.

Discounts are available for students and seniors. More information is available on the facility’s website.

According to the venue, shows for Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional, John Fogerty, John Legend, Kenny Loggins, Train, Brandi Carlile and Carrie Underwood are all expected to sell out.

A full list of this season's shows at Ravinia Festival can be found here.

