Tickets on Sale Next Week for Jam-Packed Summer of Music at Ravinia

The iconic Ravinia Festival in suburban Highland Park has a jam-packed schedule of concerts and events this summer, and tickets can be purchased by the general public next week.

According to the Ravinia website, general sales of tickets will begin on May 1, with a wide variety of artists from all genres taking to the facility’s stages.

That of course includes the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, along with legendary artists and the second-annual Breaking Barriers Festival, according to the Ravinia website.

Some of the summer highlights include Lauryn Hill, who will perform on June 17. Santana will bring his smooth guitar style to Ravinia June 30 and July 1, while R&B star John Legend will perform on Aug. 13 and 14.

Kenny Loggins’ final tour will make a stop at Ravinia on Aug. 19, while country star Carrie Underwood will showcase her dazzling vocals on Sept. 1 and 2.

There are a variety of areas that music fans can sit, including the Music Box and the iconic Pavilion, where the biggest events take place.

Discounts are available for students and seniors. More information is available on the facility’s website.

You can find more information, and a full schedule, on Ravinia’s website.