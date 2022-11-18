Tickets Now on Sale for Indoor Shows at Chicago's ‘The Salt Shed'

After transforming from a salt factory with decades of history and operation under its belt to a music venue, tickets for the first indoor shows at The Salt Shed on Chicago's North Side are now on sale.

Earlier this week, The Salt Shed announced a slate of 22 shows from 20 different artists, with the venue's first indoor show scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023, when Tove Lo will take the stage.

While tickets are available online, reduced-fee tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at The Salt Shed at 1308 North Elston Avenue until 7 p.m. on Friday, and again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Known for its iconic logo on the roof visible from the Kennedy Expressway, the original Morton Salt facility permanently closed in the fall of 2015, leading to widespread efforts to redevelop the surrounding area.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

R2 Companies eventually purchased the facility in December 2017, which began the building's transformation from factory to a hybrid music venue.

In addition to Tove Lo, Iggy Pop, Third Eye Blind and The Roots are among the artists scheduled to perform at The Salt Shed in 2023.

A full list of the announced 2023 shows can be found below: