Tickets Go On Sale Friday for Drake's Chicago Concert as Part of 2023 ‘It's All A Blur' Tour

The Chicago performance is slated to take place at the United Center for Fourth of July weekend, with two shows scheduled for July 5 and 6

Drake is making his long-awaited return to the stage with a new tour that will stop in Chicago this summer and tickets go on sale Friday.

The famed rapper and singer will hit the stage for his 2023 "It's All A Blur" tour with 21 Savage at the United Center for Fourth of July weekend, with two shows scheduled for July 5 and 6.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday. For the July 5 performance, ticket sales will begin at 12 p.m., and for the July 6 show, ticket sales begin at 1 p.m.

The 29-date arena tour will mark Drake's first tour since 2018. Since then, he has released four albums, including his most recent Her Loss, which was a collaboration with 21 Savage.

See the full list of tour dates and arenas here.

