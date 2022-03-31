Tickets For ‘Prince: The Immersive Experience' Go on Sale

Tickets for "Prince: The Immersive Experience" in Chicago went on sale Thursday, the same day Prince dropped his eighth studio album, "Parade," 36 years ago.

The artist is the face of a new exhibit with interactive experiences popping up on Chicago's Magnificent Mile this summer.

Presented by entertainment company Superfly in collaboration with The Prince Estate, the experience will make its debut on June 9 at 540 N. Michigan Ave. with locations expected to grow.

The exhibit aims to bridge the world of Prince's life and music throughout interactive incorporations of both.

Much like Paisley Park, Prince’s studio and home that now runs as a museum, this experience will take visitors of all ages on a trip across 10 multidimensional spaces that glow with the late artist’s creative and career development, according to organizers.

With contributions from The Prince Estate, a collection of the "Purple Rain" artist’s wardrobe pieces, instruments and more will be on display.

The exhibit also will incorporate a collection of Prince's iconic hits into an audio-visual dance space, which was designed by his lighting and production designer Roy Bennet.

Tickets can be purchased starting at $39.50 here.

Superfly previously presented "The Friends Experience" and "The Office Experience" in Chicago.