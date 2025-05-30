Tickets for a celebration honoring Pope Leo XIV at Chicago’s Rate Field in June set to go on sale Friday morning.

After some wrangling over his baseball allegiance, the pope’s brother John Prevost revealed that his brother is a White Sox fan, and in short order video emerged of him attending Game 2 of the 2005 World Series at Rate Field.

In honor of Pope Leo, the White Sox have unveiled a graphic installation in the lower concourse of the ballpark.

Now, he'll send a video message to fans at Rate Field. Here's what to know about the event.

When do tickets go on sale?

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, tickets for the June 14 event will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets for the event will cost $5, and on-site parking will be available for an additional $5, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

What will the celebration look like?

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, Pope Leo XIV will address the crowd via a video message during the event. The message will be aimed at “the young people of the world,” and will make its broadcast debut during the event, officials said. There will also be prayer music.

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, Cardinal Blase Cupich will be the main celebrant and will be the homilist at the mass that will follow the celebration.

Chuck Swirsky, the radio voice of the Chicago Bulls, will serve as the emcee at the event, which will feature music and other speakers prior to mass at 4 p.m.

In addition to the video message, there will also be musical performances and a variety of other programming, concluding with a Catholic mass at 4 p.m., according to the website.

Are there seats available?

The seating map appears to have tickets available in all sections of the ballpark, in addition to floor-level seating on the field.

When do gates open?

Gates will open to the ballpark on Saturday, June 14 at 12:30 p.m., with programming getting underway at 2:30 p.m. The mass will get underway at 4 p.m.

More information can be located on the Archdiocese of Chicago’s website.