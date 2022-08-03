Tickets For Chicago's Immersive Harry Potter Experience Now on Sale

Tickets for a touring, interactive Harry Potter experience are now on sale for the event's first stop: Chicago.

“Harry Potter: Magic at Play” will start welcoming fans of all ages Nov. 11 to roam through its grounds at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave.

The 30,000-square-feet space will be filled with engaging games, exploration and sensory activations that recreate the magic from the series, such as levitating a feather in charms class to practicing quidditch at Hogwarts.

The immersive experience, which is a production run jointly by Warner Bros. and Superfly X, will remain open until May 14, 2023.

Standard tickets will start at $37.50 for guests ages 10 and up. Passes for children ages 3-9 will start at $29.50. Prices may fluctuate around in-demand times and dates, according to the website. Children under 2 years old will receive free admission.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and are available for purchase here.