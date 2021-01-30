Tickets For Chicago's Immersive Van Gogh Experience Go on Sale Saturday

Tickets went on sale again Saturday for Chicago's immersive Vincent Van Gogh experience after the initial round of tickets sold out.

"Immersive Van Gogh" opens in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Feb. 11 and will stay in the area until Sept. 6, a release said.

Tickets went on sale Saturday at 9 a.m., available at vangoghchicago.com or by calling (844) 307-4644. Pricing starts at $39.99 and $24.99 for children ages 16 and younger.

Lighthouse ArtSpace added that the exhibition will open one hour earlier at 9 a.m. and will offer Saturday afternoon VIP and Premium tickets in February and March.

According to the company, the experience will be held in a newly renovated three-story facility at the Germania Club Building, located at 108 W. Germania Pl., dedicated to "merging the boundaries between entertainment and culture."

The digital art exhibition, which initially captivated audiences in Toronto, takes a look into the works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh, according to a release.

“Both connoisseurs and new admirers of Van Gogh’s work are guaranteed a breathtaking perspective on the influential artist’s oeuvre. Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, animation and some of the finest works of art ever created, 'Immersive Van Gogh' is a uniquely mesmerizing experience that seemingly transports the viewer into the artist’s mind to see these timeless works as never before," Immersive Art Space co-producer Corey Ross said.

The exhibit will include illuminating projectors and Van Gogh's "head-to-toe brushstrokes" with animated details from his renowned works of art including "Self Portrait with Felt Hat" and "Starry Night."

According to a release, the hour-long walk-through experience will include several additional safety measures such as touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks, hand sanitizer stations and social distancing markers. The venue said all visitors must wear a mask throughout the exhibit.