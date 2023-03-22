Tickets for Bryson Tiller's Chicago Show Set to Go on Sale Friday

Tickets for Bryson Tiller's highly-anticipated U.S. tour, which is set to make a stop in Chicago this spring, go on sale to the general public Friday.
Presale tickets were available through Wednesday for the May performance at Radius Chicago, located in the 600 block of West Cermak Road. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, however.
The Chicago stop comes as Tiller embarks on his first tour in six years.
Tiller, 30, will launch the “Back and I’m Better” tour in San Diego, California on May 4, kickstarting a series of tour dates across the United States.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
He will make a stop at Radius Chicago on Saturday, May 13.
Tiller will also make tour stops in St. Louis, Milwaukee and Detroit as part of the tour.
Local
A full list of dates can be found here:
May 4 – San Diego
May 6 – Las Vegas
May 8 – Denver
May 10 – St. Louis
May 11 – Milwaukee
May 13 – Chicago
May 15 – Detroit
May 17 – Boston
May 18 – Montclair, NJ
May 20 – New York
May 21 – Philadelphia
May 23 – Washington, D.C.
May 25 – Charlotte
May 26 – Atlanta
May 28 – Miami
May 29 – Orlando
May 31 – New Orleans
June 1 – Austin
June 2 – Houston
June 4 – Dallas
June 6 – Phoenix
June 7 – Las Vegas
June 8 – Los Angeles
June 10 – San Francisco
June 12 – Seattle
Tiller, who hails from Louisville, hit the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015 with the release of his single “Don’t,” and his debut album "Trapsoul" was certified triple-platinum by the RIAA.
His most recent release, 2020's "Anniversary," hit No. 1 on the US R&B charts. His new album "Serenity" will be released later this year.
More information on the tour can be found on Ticketmaster's website.