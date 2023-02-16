Tickets for Bruce Springsteen's Wrigley Field Concert Go on Sale Friday. Here's What You Should Know

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to Wrigley Field this summer and fans will soon have their chance at tickets, but will it lead to similar controversy as the start of his tour announcement?

The legendary Boss will perform at the North Side Chicago venue on Aug. 9, one of 18 stops added across North America, the Cubs announced Tuesday.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Feb. 17.

The latest announcement comes after Chicago fans were disappointed to learn the city wasn't on the original tour list announced earlier, leaving them with just shows in Milwaukee as their only Chicago-area option.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

But the original tour announcement came with a bit of criticism from some fans after prices soared as high as $5,000 for some.

Springsteen himself addressed the criticism over ticket prices last year, telling Rolling Stone in a November interview that "most of our tickets are totally affordable."

"What I do is a very simple thing. I tell my guys, 'Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less.' That’s generally the directions. They go out and set it up," he said. "For the past 49 years or however long we’ve been playing, we’ve pretty much been out there under market value. I’ve enjoyed that. It’s been great for the fans. This time I told them, 'Hey, we’re 73 years old. The guys are there. I want to do what everybody else is doing, my peers.' So that’s what happened. That’s what they did."

He noted, however, that buying tickets online now "has gotten very confusing, not just for the fans."

And that may be true.

To purchase tickets to Springsteen's Chicago show, Ticketmaster will once again be employing its "Verified Fan" registration process.

"The tour is continuing to leverage Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers," the ticketing company said in a recent blog post. "Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets, so more tickets get to fans who are going to hold on to tickets and attend the show."

Fans who register and get verified as a "verified fan" will be eligible to receive an access or get added to a waitlist. The company warned that "demand for this tour is expected to be high."

"If there is more demand than there are tickets available, a lottery-style selection process will determine which registered Verified Fans get a unique access code and which are placed on the waitlist," Ticketmaster said. "A Verified Fan access code does not guarantee tickets, it just gives you access to join the sale. All tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. If tickets remain, the lottery-style process will be used to invite more Verified Fans from the waitlist to join the sale."

Registration is open now through Feb. 19.

Still, Springsteen said ticket prices may continue to rise, but he would rather the performers get the money than the brokers.

"The bottom line is that most of our tickets are totally affordable. They’re in that affordable range. We have those tickets that are going to go for that [higher] price somewhere anyway. The ticket broker or someone is going to be taking that money," he told Rolling Stone. "I’m going, 'Hey, why shouldn’t that money go to the guys that are going to be up there sweating three hours a night for it?' It created an opportunity for that to occur. And so at that point, we went for it. I know it was unpopular with some fans. But if there’s any complaints on the way out, you can have your money back."

The last time Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band toured in United States was in Sept. of 2016, as part of the The River tour. At that time, Chicago's United Center was the second stop on his list.

Here's the full list of new 2023 North American tour dates:

August 9 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Onsale: Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM CT

August 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 24 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Monday, February 27 at 10:00 AM ET

August 28 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 30 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 1 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 12:00 PM ET

September 7 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 9 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

September 12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM PT

November 6 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 10 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM CT

November 14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 16 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 18 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 20 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM MT

December 4 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 6 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT