Tickets for 2024 Chicago Blue Man Group performances now on sale

2024 is just around the corner, and those looking for some family-friendly entertainment can start looking forward for what next year has to offer.

Chicago-area residents can start getting their tickets to catch a Blue Man Group performance in 2024 starting this week, with tickets for performances through February 2024 available for purchase.

In the holiday spirit, those interested can also get $20 off select tickets and performances now through Jan. 7 thanks to a holiday offer.

The offer applies to performances through Feb. 29, 2024.

All performances take place at Briar Street Theatre at 3133 North Halsted Street in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, where the Blue Man Group maintains an ongoing run.

More information on the Blue Man Group's Chicago shows can be found here.