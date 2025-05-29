Tickets for a celebration honoring Pope Leo XIV at Chicago’s Rate Field next month will go on sale soon.

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, those tickets will go on sale Friday morning through Ticketmaster, though ticket prices were not released.

The official onsale time will be 10 a.m., according to officials.

The seating map appears to have tickets available in all sections of the ballpark, in addition to floor-level seating on the field.

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, Pope Leo XIV will address the crowd via a video message during the event. The message will be aimed at “the young people of the world,” and will make its broadcast debut during the event, officials said.

In addition to the video message, there will also be musical performances and a variety of other programming, concluding with a Catholic mass at 4 p.m., according to the website.

Gates will open to the ballpark at 12:30 p.m., with programming getting underway at 2:30 p.m. The mass will get underway at 4 p.m.

More information can be located on the Archdiocese of Chicago’s website.

Pope Leo XIV was formally installed as pontiff Sunday, beginning the papacy of the Chicago-area native. NBC Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern reports.

After some wrangling over his baseball allegiance, the pope’s brother John Prevost revealed that his brother is a White Sox fan, and in short order video emerged of him attending Game 2 of the 2005 World Series at Rate Field.

In honor of Pope Leo, the White Sox have unveiled a graphic installation in the lower concourse of the ballpark.

It’s unclear whether Pope Leo will visit Chicago, with his brother saying that his focus is currently on attending to business within the Vatican as he begins his papacy.

If he does visit his hometown, he would become just the second pope to come to Chicago, with Pope John Paul II holding a mass in Chicago’s Grant Park in 1979.