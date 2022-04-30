Thunderstorms Lead to Building Collapse in Rockford: Fire Officials

Firefighters in Rockford responded to a building collapse that occurred as a result of thunderstorms in the area Saturday evening, according to authorities.

In a tweet at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Rockford Fire Department said it was on scene of a building collapse near Broadway and 9th Street. It wasn't immediately known if anyone was inside the building at the time of collapse or if injuries occurred.

Significant damage was also reported in the downtown area, where photos were taken showing roofs ripped from structures and blown onto nearby roads and buildings.

Law enforcement at the scene say a funnel cloud was reported near where the damage occurred, according to WREX, the NBC affiliate in Rockford.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Multiple streets were closed as crews worked to clean up the damage.