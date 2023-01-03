Thunderstorms Bring Lightning, Hail to Parts of Chicago Area

Although the calendar date suggests the likelihood of extremely cold temperatures or a snowstorm, hail-producing thunderstorms have affected parts of the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon in an early flash of spring.
The storms originated well west of the Chicago area, initially affecting Lee and LaSalle counties with winds up to 30 mph alongside half-inch sized hail early Tuesday afternoon.
The storm then progressed west, impacting DeKalb County before progressing into Elgin, Carpentersville and Crystal Lake in Kane and McHenry counties.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
Since then, a special weather statement has been issued for much of the northern lakefront until 3 p.m. as the system continues to move west.
Local
One Bartlett resident shared a picture of the hail that fell in the west suburbs Tuesday afternoon.