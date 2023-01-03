Thunderstorms Bring Lightning, Hail to Parts of Chicago Area

Although the calendar date suggests the likelihood of extremely cold temperatures or a snowstorm, hail-producing thunderstorms have affected parts of the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon in an early flash of spring.

The storms originated well west of the Chicago area, initially affecting Lee and LaSalle counties with winds up to 30 mph alongside half-inch sized hail early Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon. Some of these storms will be capable of producing small hail, such as the one moving into portions of Lee and LaSalle counties right now. Expect thunderstorm coverage to increase later this afternoon, especially south of I-80. #ilwx https://t.co/GRORuuzLQO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 3, 2023

The storm then progressed west, impacting DeKalb County before progressing into Elgin, Carpentersville and Crystal Lake in Kane and McHenry counties.

A special weather statement has been issued for DeKalb IL, Sycamore IL and Rochelle IL until 2:00 PM CST pic.twitter.com/5QsfmEUIWw — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 3, 2023

A special weather statement has been issued for Elgin IL, Crystal Lake IL and Carpentersville IL until 2:30 PM CST pic.twitter.com/2t1yapfICf — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 3, 2023

Since then, a special weather statement has been issued for much of the northern lakefront until 3 p.m. as the system continues to move west.

A special weather statement has been issued for Waukegan IL, Arlington Heights IL and Palatine IL until 3:00 PM CST pic.twitter.com/OCmYsvZ385 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 3, 2023

A special weather statement has been issued for Cicero IL, Evanston IL and Skokie IL until 3:00 PM CST pic.twitter.com/B9zEQvQ1vm — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 3, 2023

One Bartlett resident shared a picture of the hail that fell in the west suburbs Tuesday afternoon.