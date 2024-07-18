Three Wrigley rooftop buildings to be torn down after City Council approval

Three famous Wrigley rooftop buildings are set to be torn down after Chicago's City Council approved a rezoning plan for an area near the stadium on Wednesday.

The three buildings stand along the 3600 block of North Sheffield Avenue, would be replaced with a 29-unit, five-story apartment complex with 11 parking spots behind the building.

The rooftops in question used to seat a barrage of fans looking to catch a Cubs game, but several years ago, newly installed video boards blocked their view of the stadium.

The vote to now rezone the property passed City Council despite some criticism from fans and neighbors.

Ald. Bennett Lawson of the 44th Ward supports the idea of a new residential complex in the area.

“After months of hearing directly from residents and community members, I chose to support the proposed development on Sheffield Avenue and I was glad to see the development receive the full support of the City Council yesterday," Lawson told NBC Chicago in a statement. "The area surrounding Wrigley Field holds so much significance for many people across our city so I understand the emotion about the project. I am pleased that the proposal reflects feedback expressed by neighbors and will bring additional housing to the 44th Ward."

One building being torn down is widely known by Cubs fans to have had a sign that reads "Eamus Catuli!" on the front of it. The sign, which has since moved next door, loosely translates from Latin as "Let's go Cubs."

It was also accompanied by another Latin sign that served as a counter for the last division title, pennant and World Series title. In 2016, the iconic counter reset to all zeroes when the Cubs won the World Series.

Marc Anguiano, the rooftop property investor, plans to incorporate the "Eamus Catuli!" sign in the next building, according to Block Club Chicago.