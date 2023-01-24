Three NFL Draft Prospects Bears Could Target If They Trade Out of Top Four

Three prospects Bears could target if they trade out of top four originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a big decision to make when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft.

By landing the No. 1 pick, the Bears should have a plethora of options as they look for the best way to rebuild their roster around quarterback Justin Fields.

Finding the right trade-down partner should be high on Poles' to-do list. But when finding the right deal, Poles has to consider both the asset return and how far down the Bears will be moving after executing the deal.

While the prevailing thought is that the Bears won't move lower than No. 4, there is a possibility the Bears either move down twice or elect to acquire more assets to move down in the five-to-eight range.

If the Bears move out of the top four, they will likely miss out on Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.

Missing out on Anderson and Carter would be a massive gamble for Poles. But there are a few other players expected to be drafted in the top 10 who could pique the Bears' interest if they let Carter and Anderson go elsewhere.

Here are three players the Bears could target if they trade out of the top four in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Size, length, athleticism. Murphy checks all the boxes to be a top-tier edge rusher in the NFL.

The 6-foot-5 defensive end has the ability to play in any front and the versatility to play along the defensive line. Clemson also asked Murphy to drop into coverage in the flats, which he has the athleticism to execute.

Murphy has drawn comparisons to 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, although it's unlikely he will match the impressive Scouting Combine performance that vaulted Walker up the draft board. However, Murphy is a similar athlete who has more production at the college level than Walker.

Per PFF, Murphy had 76 pressures over the past two seasons at Clemson.

Murphy needs to become a better finisher at the next level, but he has the tools to be a No. 1 edge rusher.

Myles Murphy is projected to be a top-10 pick in the NFL draft this year...



6.5 season sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 45 total tackles 👏@BigMurphy_25 is going to be DANGEROUS at the next level 🤫



Which team should draft him?#Clemson #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Te6KjoysBD — The Paw (@thepawio) January 6, 2023

Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

At 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Wilson was a menace for almost every tackle he faced in 2022. Over the past two seasons, Wilson has 14 sacks, 30.5 tackles for loss, and 71 pressures.

Wilson has the length, quickness, and strength to be a Day 1 starter with the ability to become a star.

Not only is Wilson a great pass rusher, but he's also good at stopping the run. Wilson needs to continue developing his pass-rush arsenal, but he's certainly a guy the Bears will look at if they trade down and miss out on Anderson.

Tyree Wilson clips vs. Texas

This man is a certified goblin. pic.twitter.com/vzXfD7MlZ4 — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) November 15, 2022

Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

If the Bears elect to trade down past the five-to-seven range, they could pivot their focus to fixing the offensive line.

While left tackle Braxton Jones acquitted himself well during his rookie season, Johnson looks like a potential franchise left tackle.

At 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, Johnson has good quickness, balance, and power. After playing guard to start his career at Ohio State, Johnson moved to left tackle this season and was stellar. Per PFF, Johnson didn't allow a sack in 449 pass-block snaps and only gave up 14 pressures.

