A threatening letter with antisemitic comments found inside a mailbox in suburban Highland Park drew a large police and hazmat team presence Sunday night, with the FBI and State Terrorism and Intelligence Center still working to investigate what Mayor Nancy Rotering called an "antisemitic crime."

"An act of antisemitism reported in our community tonight has shaken many of us, and understandably so," Rotering said in a press release late Sunday night. "It is a reminder that even in a place like Highland Park—where we strive to lead with compassion and inclusion—hate can still find its way to our doorstep."

About 8:30 p.m. police in Highland Park responded to a home in the 900 block of Marion Avenue, in the Braeside neighborhood of the northern suburb after residents reported receiving a threatening, antisemitic letter in their mailbox.

Police, along with the FBI, officials from Illinois' Terrorism and Intelligence Center, and a hazmat team responded to the scene as part of the investigation, officials said. Photos and video from outside the home Sunday night showed families standing outside as multiple fire and police officials surrounded the area.

A preliminary investigation revealed the letter was sent through the United States Postal Service. After hazmat testing, the letter was deemed nontoxic by the Hazardous Material Team, police said.

"We understand that reports such as this are deeply disturbing, frightening, and offensive," Highland Park police said in a statement. "The City unequivocally condemns antisemitism and all acts of hate, standing in solidarity with our Jewish community. Antisemitic and hate-motivated acts have no place in our community or anywhere."

The statement went on to say that, due to increased concerns around "global antisemitic activity," Highland Park Police implemented a close watch on houses of worship and other significant sites in the area.

"Our Jewish community deserves to live free from fear of violence, and Highland Park police will continue to partner with regional, state, and federal law enforcement to monitor antisemitic and other hate-motivated activity."

The incident comes less than a month after two Israeli embassy staffers were gunned down outside a Jewish Museum in Washington D.C., and weeks after more than a dozen people were injured when a man threw homemade firebombs at a group in Boulder, Colorado, who were raising awareness for hostages still in captivity by Hamas in Gaza.

In both incidents, the suspect was heard shouting "Free Palestine."

"Our Jewish community and ADL have been screaming from the hilltops that this is going to be the natural result of anti-Jewish, antisemitic rhetoric," Rebecca Weininger, Deputy Regional Director for the Midwest Anti-Defamation League said earlier in June. "The minute that we stop being able to distinguish between First Amendment protected criticism of elected officials, and actual hate and violent hate and rhetoric against Jews... then not only is this violence predictable, it’s only going to get worse.”

Rotering's statement, released late Sunday night, underscored that the northern Chicago suburb of Highland Park has had a large Jewish community for decades.

"Jewish families have been part of the story and the fabric of Highland Park for generations," Rotering said. "Their contributions to our civic, cultural, and spiritual life are deep and enduring. That legacy will not be erased or overshadowed by hate."

Rotering also emphasized the incident is being taken seriously be police.

"To anyone who feels afraid or targeted: please know that you are not alone. Your city stands with you," the statement said. "We will not be intimidated. We will not be silent. We will meet hate with unity—and with the full strength of our community."

The full statement from Mayor Rotering can be found below:

Police encouraged community members to report any suspicious or concerning activity to the Highland Park public safety non-emergency line at, at 847-432-7730.