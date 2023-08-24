Thousands without power in southern Wisconsin, Chicago area as heat, thunderstorms impact region

Extreme heat in the Chicago area and thunderstorms just north of the border have left thousands of residents in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois without power, according to ComEd and We Energies.

As of 5:50 p.m. local time, there are currently 3,872 ComEd customers impacted by power outages throughout the company's service area in northern Illinois.

Though outages are not currently affecting the two suburbs, residents in both Orland Park and Tinley Park were asked to conserve their electricity use due to an "emergent issue" earlier Thursday afternoon.

The outages come as extreme heat continues to impact the Chicago area for a third straight day, though an incoming cold front is expected to provide relief this evening.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

North of the border in Wisconsin, 2,555 customers in the Racine area are currently without power as thunderstorms move their way through the region.

A severe thunderstorm watch is currently in effect for Kenosha County in Wisconsin, as well as Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois until 10 p.m. Thursday evening.