Thousands Without Power, Damage Reported Amid Strong Autumn Storm

Thousands were without power Monday morning as a "strong autumn storm" system moved through the Chicago area, downing trees, flooding roadways and dumping several inches of rain on parts of the area, with more still expected.

According to ComEd, at least 458 outages were reported early Monday, affecting more than 10,800 customers. By 6 a.m., that number had dropped to just over 7,000 customers as the company said it was working to restore power to the "greatest number of customers first and any emergency facilities."

"Crews are working to make repairs as quickly as possible," the company tweeted.

The hardest hit areas appeared to be Cook and Lake Counties.

By 5 a.m., some areas had seen well over 3 inches of rain in the latest system.

Here are a few rainfall totals so far as of 5:00 AM CDT...



Morris: 3.34"

NWS Chicago: 3.30"

Joliet: 2.64"

Pontiac: 2.64"

Chicago Midway: 2.27"

Chicago O'hare: 2.00"

Rockford: 1.14"



Rain will continue this morning with blustery winds. How much have you seen? #ilwx #inwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 25, 2021

And another rainy and windy day is expected Monday.

Moderate rain is expected to continue through the morning, but gradually taper to scattered showers by the afternoon hours.

A wind advisory is in effect for several counties, with gusts up to 50 mph possibly adding to the power outage problems across the area.

The advisory is in effect for Lake and Cook counties until 3 p.m. A similar advisory begins at 7 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m. for McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana.

Temperatures are expected to stay cool Monday with highs in the 50s.

Sunny skies will likely return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s throughout the week.