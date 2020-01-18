Thousands Turn Out For Chicago Women’s March

Thousands of people flooded the streets of Chicago Saturday afternoon to push for equality as part of the Chicago Women's March.

Demonstrators also gathered in several other cities nationwide including New York City and Washington D.C. to raise awareness of issues such as climate change, pay equity and reproductive rights.

Local leaders who joined participants as the march kicked off in Grant Park said 2020 is an especially important year to have a voice.

"I think it's critical that women in particular understand their importance in the election that's coming up in March and November," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Men and women of all ages took part in the five block march which signified five main issues: climate change health care access, voting rights, gun violence and the census.

"I'm not a woman," said participant Zachary Thomas. "I have no right to tell a woman what to do."

The march remained peaceful as thousands headed to Federal Plaza, many of them holding signs critical of President Trump.

"We're all here for our children and grandchildren, because the world has to be a better place for them," said participant Jackie Easley.