Thousands Take Part in Annual Pilgrimage to Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Des Plaines

WATCH LIVE: Live coverage of the 11 p.m. "Las Mañanitas" performance and midnight Mass from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the player above.

Cardinal Blase Cupich and other clergy members celebrated an outdoor mass on a cold evening Sunday for an annual tradition - one that brings comfort and blessings for those who visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines.

“We're a religious family to begin with. And it was nice to be with a whole bunch of people that are all here to do the same thing," stated John Abrams, visitor.

Abrams and his daughter Shannon were among the thousands who visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Sunday marked the first time the duo took part in the annual pilgrimage where Catholics pray to the Virgin Mary.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"The world's going through some things right now," Shannon Abrams said. "And that brings a sense of togetherness, but also, I'm going through some things our family is going through some things, there's a lot of changes in our lives on the horizon and to come to a place where everyone's here celebrating the same things. It's, it's beautiful. It's good to be a part of.”

The Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, rector of the shrine, says the annual pilgrimage is powerful for all of the visitors.

“They're here to see the Virgin Mary, they're here to see, to give their love, their support, ask a blessing, ask for a miracle," he explained.

Sanchez said it was difficult keeping visitors away during COVID-19, but is now more than please to see people making the trek to the blessed ground.

"When you see people walking on their knees, people are walking miles from Chicago. Well, that's no joke," he stated. "They mean that, you know, they they really, there's something in the heart of our people that's really needs to be expressed.”

Homero Trujillo and his friend walked four hours from Palatine to visit the shrine. Along the way, he carried a picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe to offer thanks and prayers.

"All of my family, we have faith in her," he said. "Ever since I was a little kid."

The annual pilgrimage, which typically attracts hundreds of thousands, is the largest gathering of pilgrims in the U.S. honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe. Sunday's celebration took place ahead of the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is Monday.