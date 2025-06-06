YouTube

Thousands of YouTube users report outages on platform

The outages skyrocketed between 12:30 and 1 p.m., according to Downdetector

By NBC Chicago Staff

Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images (File)

Thousands of YouTube users across the United States reported outages on the video platform Friday afternoon, according to Downdetector.

The outages, which began to skyrocket at around 12:30 p.m. CDT, have been reported across the U.S., with high concentrations of outages seen in urban areas and big cities.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

news 3 hours ago

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to lift ban on Education Department layoffs

Retail 1 hour ago

Arts and crafts giant Michaels acquires Joann brands after bankruptcy

An outage map on Downdetector pinpointed large outages in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Of the recent outages, approximately 70% of the reports revolved around the website, while another 26% reported video streaming outages. The remaining 4% of reports involved the YouTube app.

As of 1:15 p.m., more than 5,000 users were still reporting outages on Downdetector.

As of the time of publication, YouTube had not acknowledged the outages, and the social media platform did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

YouTube
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us