Thousands of YouTube users report outages on platform

Thousands of YouTube users across the United States reported outages on the video platform Friday afternoon, according to Downdetector.

The outages, which began to skyrocket at around 12:30 p.m. CDT, have been reported across the U.S., with high concentrations of outages seen in urban areas and big cities.

An outage map on Downdetector pinpointed large outages in Chicago, New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Of the recent outages, approximately 70% of the reports revolved around the website, while another 26% reported video streaming outages. The remaining 4% of reports involved the YouTube app.

As of 1:15 p.m., more than 5,000 users were still reporting outages on Downdetector.

As of the time of publication, YouTube had not acknowledged the outages, and the social media platform did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.