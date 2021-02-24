Thousands of New COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments to Open Wednesday in Cook County

Thousands of new first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments will open for Cook County residents at noon Wednesday.

A total of 5,000 appointments will open for later this week at Triton College and South Suburban College for individuals eligible under Phases 1A and 1B, according to a statement from Cook County Health.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. Those without internet access or who need assistance scheduling can call 833-308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Under Phase 1B, the current phase of Illinois' vaccination rollout, people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff and grocery store employees, are eligible.

Illinois expects to increase eligibility beginning Feb. 25, allowing for people with "a high-risk medical condition" or comorbidity to be vaccinated, though Chicago and Cook County both announced that they will not be joining the rest of the state in expanding eligibility, citing low supply.

Vaccinations at all Cook County Health sites are by appointment only. Three large-scale vaccination sites have been opened in Cook County: South Suburban College in South Holland, the Tinley Park Convention Center and Triton College in River Grove.

Additional vaccination sites throughout the county are expected to open in the following weeks.

In addition to the mass vaccination sites, select Jewel-Osco, Mariano's and Walgreen's locations are also among those offering appointments for residents eligible under Phase 1B, as well as federally qualified health centers and hospitals.

“To date, we have provided more than 113,000 doses but that is only a fraction of the demand that we have seen," Cook County Health CEO Israel Rocha said in a statement. "Unfortunately, vaccine supply remains extremely limited. We look forward to the day when there is enough vaccine to meet the demand for first and second doses each week."

Residents who are not eligible to receive the vaccine can sign up at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov to receive updates about phases and eligibility.