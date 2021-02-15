COVID vaccine

Thousands of New COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Open Tuesday in Cook County

Additional large vaccination sites in Cook County are expected to open in the coming weeks

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A total of 5,000 new first-dose appointments will open for Cook County residents at noon Tuesday, according to a news release from Cook County Health.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov. Those without internet access or who need assistance scheduling can call 833-308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Under Phase 1B, the current phase of Illinois' vaccination rollout, people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff and grocery store employees, are eligible.

Local

Chicago Weather 32 mins ago

ComEd Steps Up Staffing to Deal With Potential Power Outages Amid Winter Storm

cook county health 36 mins ago

Cook County Health Vaccination Sites Closed Tuesday Due to Snowstorm

The state expects to increase eligibility beginning Feb. 25, allowing for people with "a high-risk medical condition" or comorbidity to be vaccinated.

Vaccinations at all Cook County Health sites are by appointment only. As of Monday, three large-scale vaccination sites were open: South Suburban College in South Holland, the Tinley Park Convention Center and Triton College in River Grove.

Additional vaccination sites throughout the county are expected to open in the following weeks.

For a complete look at how to make an appointment or receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

In addition to the mass vaccination sites, select Jewel-Osco, Mariano's and Walgreen's locations are also among those offering appointments for residents eligible under Phase 1B.

Cook County Health has provided more than 85,000 vaccines to residents as of Monday and "remains committed to ensuring that every person who wants a vaccine will be able to get one, as supplies allow."

Residents who are not eligible to receive the vaccine can sign up at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov to receive updates about phases and eligibility.

This article tagged under:

COVID vaccinecoronavirus illinoisCook Countycovid-19 vaccinephase 1b
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us