Thousands of ComEd Customers Without Power as Severe Storms Hit Chicago Area

According to ComEd, more than 25,000 customers are without power as severe thunderstorms tore through the area on Sunday night.

According to the latest figures from the utility, more than 12,000 customers are without power in DuPage County. More than 6,000 customers in Cook County are in the dark.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here are the latest totals as of midnight:

Cook County: 6,995

DeKalb County: 456

DuPage County: 12,361

Kane County: 1,046

Kendall County: 1,379

Lake County: 470

LaSalle County: 494

Will County: 1,296

The powerful storms swept through the area Sunday night, bringing gusty winds and even tornadoes to the region. A confirmed tornado touch down occurred near suburban Woodridge, causing severe damage to structures and power lines.