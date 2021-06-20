Thousands of ComEd Customers Without Power as Severe Storms Hit Chicago Area

According to ComEd, more than 25,000 customers are without power as severe thunderstorms tore through the area on Sunday night.
According to the latest figures from the utility, more than 12,000 customers are without power in DuPage County. More than 6,000 customers in Cook County are in the dark.
Here are the latest totals as of midnight:
Cook County: 6,995
DeKalb County: 456
DuPage County: 12,361
Kane County: 1,046
Kendall County: 1,379
Lake County: 470
LaSalle County: 494
Will County: 1,296
The powerful storms swept through the area Sunday night, bringing gusty winds and even tornadoes to the region. A confirmed tornado touch down occurred near suburban Woodridge, causing severe damage to structures and power lines.